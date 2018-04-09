Tedesco primed for Bunnies showdown

Having grown up a Sydney Roosters fan, James Tedesco has been looking forward to Thursday's NRL derby with South Sydney his whole life.

Roosters fullback James Tedesco is itching to play in his first derby against South Sydney.

After his defection from the Wests Tigers, Tedesco is beginning to hit his straps at the Tri-colours and is primed to make a big statement against the Roosters' traditional rivals at Allianz Stadium.

Despite growing up in south-western Sydney, the Camden Rams junior barracked for the Roosters right up until he joined the Tigers in 2011.

The clash between the two foundation clubs was one he always revelled in and on Monday he said he was excited to be able to take part in the clash for the first time.

"I was a fan of them growing up, I supported the Roosters," Tedesco said.

"The perception, playing against them at the Tigers, was that it's always going to be a tough game, everyone has that view, they've been a top club for many years.

"This game was always a big rivalry, I looked into it a bit.

"I'll just have to soak it up this week and at training we'll do a bit of video on them."

After a bit of a learning curve, which was always expected, Tedesco's combination with halves Luke Keary and Cooper Cronk is beginning to flourish.

"Each week we're getting more comfortable and getting to know each other's games," Tedesco said.

"We've got two new players in key positions, it's a new team, new structures for us.

"I was happy with the game last week."

Keary is another player in the Roosters line-up for whom Thursday's clash shapes as a big occasions as he gets set to face his former club.

After being forced out of the Rabbitohs at the end of 2016 due to a feud with co-owner Russell Crowe, Keary has kicked on at the Roosters and is in the frame for a State of Origin call-up.

"I think he said last year he fired himself too much and got a bit overwhelmed by it all," Tedesco said.