Proud hits back as Larkin defends 'crybaby' Seebohm

Gold Coast, Australia, April 9, 2018 (AFP) - - England's Ben Proud bounced back from his cruel butterfly disqualification with a Commonwealth Games record in the 50-metre freestyle heats on Monday.

Meanwhile, Australian swimmer Mitch Larkin hit out at accusations that girlfriend and fellow backstroker Emily Seebohm was a "crybaby" after complaining about the media on the Gold Coast.

World champion Proud mastered South African rival Chad le Clos in their 50m butterfly heat last week in what would have been another Games best time, only to be kicked out for a false start.

But Proud hit back breaking his own Commonwealth record in 21.45 seconds to head into the semi-finals as the fastest qualifier, ahead of South Africa's Bradley Tandy and Australian Cameron McEvoy.

Proud is the defending champion from Glasgow four years ago in the event and placed fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympic final.

"I'm in the shape of my life," said Proud. "There no reason why I can't be breaking 21.3. I want to push the boundaries and see what I can do."

Proud said he felt a little apprehensive before the start of Monday's heat following his butterfly setback.

"Obviously before the race I was being a little bit reserved, waiting for the starting signal and making sure there was no account of whatever, so I could get through the heat," he said.

"As soon as I hit the water I knew I was safe. I didn't hold back or anything. It's just a morning swim. I wasn't putting in any emotion so really happy with that."

Australia's Emily Seebohm put behind the anguish of fractionally missing out on a Games 100m backstroke treble as she went fastest in Monday's 50m heats.

Seebohm was out-touched by Canada's Kylie Masse by three hundredths of a second in the 100m final, ending the Australian's hopes of a hat-trick of Games golds in the event.

Afterwards, she grumbled about feeling "diminished", accusing media of belittling her 100m silver medal and shaking her confidence for the 200m final at the weekend.

But Seebohm finished ahead of Masse in their 50m heat as she bids to come away with her first gold medal at her home Games.

"I love doing the 50m -- it is just over so quickly and you have to get everything right to get a good race," she said.

Larkin defended Seebohm.

"She's a great swimmer and when her confidence is on she's amazing," he said.

"Those comments on the morning of the 200 (backstroke) really hit deep when you don't want that sort of stuff said," added Larkin.

"There's some stuff being said about her being a crybaby and she's anything but that. She's one of the toughest."

