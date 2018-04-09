News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
Suspected drunk teacher allegedly caught on CCTV driving on wrong side of road

Jackson rolls dice at judiciary after Sezer hit

Steve Zemek
AAP /

Canterbury skipper Josh Jackson risks being rubbed out for two weeks after electing to contest a dangerous contact charge at the NRL judiciary.

0410_1800_wa_livestocktrade
0:36

Agriculture minister launches review after shocking sheep footage emerges
Salisbury spy poisoning: Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital
0:59

Salisbury spy poisoning: Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital
Yulia Skripal discharged from the hospital
0:48

Yulia Skripal discharged from the hospital
0410_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:18

News Break - April 10
0408_1800_vic_flu
1:31

Government injects $50M into hospitals ahead of flu season
0402_sun_jessieJ
0:53

Jessie J's 'bizarre' new gig in China
0401_1800_PER-Train
1:13

Train damaged by colliding with car
0331_sun_news
6:41

News Headlines - Saturday 31 March
0329_sun_news_ecuador
0:38

Assange's internet cut off
0329_sun_sports
3:13

Punishment for the cricketers revealed
0328_1800_sa_sailor
1:25

Tributes pouring in for South Australia father presumed lost at sea
0328_sun_news_wags
1:59

Wags attacked online over cricket crisis
 

Jackson has pleaded not guilty after being cited for a high shot on Canberra playmaker Aidan Sezer in last week's 26-10 loss to the Raiders.

The NSW back-rower could have accepted a one-week ban with an early guilty plea but is rolling the dice and could miss the next fortnight.

A guilty verdict would see him miss Canterbury's clashes with North Queensland and the Sydney Roosters.

Jackson is contesting the charge in the belief that it wasn't worthy of a grade two dangerous contact head/knock charge.

Asked about his chances of being cleared to face the Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday, Jackson said: "I'm not too sure. I'm pretty hopeful.

"I definitely hit him high but I didn't think it would be a grade two so we are going to go there and see how we go.

"I thought it looked worse on film than it actually was.

"I thought I hit him on the shoulder and it slipped up, so hopefully I won't miss any games over it."

Meanwhile, Gold Coast captain Ryan James is facing suspension after being charged with dangerous high contact on Manly's Lachlan Croker.

Prop James was penalised for the incident in the 42nd minute of the Titans' 32-20 win on Sunday after collecting Croker, who left the field for a head injury assessment.

James can accept a one-match ban with an early guilty plea but will miss two weeks if he unsuccessfully fights the charge.

Newcastle back-rower Mitch Barnett will miss Friday's showdown with Melbourne after pleading guilty to a dangerous throw on Tevita Pangai Jnr.

Back To Top