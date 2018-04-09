Prov C'ship contender to be vetted

The Michelle Ritchie-trained Can't Find Snippy will need a veterinary clearance to take her place in the $500,000 Provincial Championship Final at Randwick.

Ritchie told Racing NSW stewards the mare had an abscess which burst last Thursday and has continued to be worked with her routine including beach work.

Her stable veterinarian will inspect the mare again on Tuesday.

Can't Find Snippy qualified for Saturday's final with her third behind Serene Miss and Newsfan in the heat at Gosford on March 17.

She is at $51 for the final with the Kris Lees-trained Just Dreaming, winner of the Wyong heat on March 3, the $3.50 favourite.

Since her Wyong win, Just Dreaming has run in the Group One Coolmore Classic, finishing seventh, a length from the winner Daysee Doom.