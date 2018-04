Essendon's Conor McKenna could be in hot water over an alleged biting incident in Sunday's 21-point loss to the Western Bulldogs.

McKenna was tackled to the ground by Dogs forward Tory Dickson in the second quarter at Etihad Stadium and a brief tussle between the pair ensued.

A Fairfax Media report on Monday morning alleged McKenna bit Dickson on the neck during the scuffle, which will be assessed by AFL match review officer Michael Christian.