Mo-man O'Hanlon laps up Games sprint gold

Para-athlete Evan O'Hanlon has won a host of major sprint titles but on Monday got to celebrate with a first-ever lap of honour.

That's how thrilled he was at winning the T38 men's 100m Commonwealth Games title in front of a packed house at Carrara Stadium.

The moustachioed O'Hanlon got off to his customary flying start and had the race well in his keeping at the halfway mark.

He stumbled in the closing stages but momentum carried him across the line in 11.09 seconds before he completely lost his balance.

South Africans Dyan Buis (11.33) and Charl du Toit (11.35) took the minor medals and then convinced O'Hanlon to break the habit of a lifetime.

"I've never competed in front of a home crowd before and I've never done a lap of honour," he said.

"To get to do both of them at the same time is pretty amazing and to be able to go down and see my wife and seven-week-old daughter is pretty amazing too.

"I nearly didn't make 100m. I nearly won the 90. The 400 looks pretty daunting after you've just done 100m.

"I've never felt up to it before but the South African boys conned me into it in the end."

O'Hanlon, who has cerebral palsy, is a five-time Paralympic champion and a winner of eight titles at world para-athletics championships.

He is booked in for hernia surgery after the Games and is yet to decide whether to retire from the sport.

The other standout performance by an Australian on Monday came from triathlete-turned-distance runner Celia Sullohern, who smashed her personal best with 31 minutes 50.75 seconds to finish a creditable sixth in the women's 10,000m final.

Sullohern stayed with the lead runners until the final few hundred metres, before Ugandan Stella Chesang surged away to win in 31:45.30, breaking Kenya's stranglehold on the event which had dated back to 1998.

Damien Birkinhead (20.77m) could do no better than fifth spot in a men's shot put final won by New Zealand world champ Tom Walsh (21.41m).

Steve Solomon booked a spot in Tuesday night's 400m final by finishing third in his semi in 45.55.

Also through to the women's 1500m final are Linden Hall and Georgia Griffith.

Earlier in the day, Anneliese Rubie and Morgan Mitchell took contrasting paths into the women's 400m semis.

Rubie looked very impressive in crossing the line second in her round-one heat in 52.32 and was then promoted to first place when Nigerian Patience George was disqualified.

"I've been working on a similar race plan all year and it's meant that I've been able to finish really strong," said Rubie.

"It was fun being able to cruise through."

Mitchell was fifth in her heat in 52.81.