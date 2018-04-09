Yellen wined and dined on Wall St

Janet Yellen has cashed in with her first paid visit to Wall Street since stepping down as Federal Reserve chair, discussing rate hikes and US President Donald Trump at events that included a dinner for 40 at a CEO's Manhattan penthouse.

Two people familiar with the events hosted by investment bank Jefferies, including the evening gathering with its chief executive Richard Handler and billionaire investors Carl Icahn and Daniel Loeb, said it was billed as Yellen's first such engagement since leaving the Fed two months ago.

In a brief telephone interview, Yellen, who ran the US central bank the last four years, confirmed she was paid and said she revealed no confidential information.

"I talked about the economy and general perspectives on monetary policy," she told Reuters late on Wednesday, declining to say how much she earned or to provide more details.

The program included a question-and-answer session with more than 100 Jefferies clients, where according to a third source she stuck close to the message of three or four interest rate hikes this year that her successor, Jerome Powell, has delivered since taking charge in early February.

Later, over the penthouse dinner of lobster, beef short ribs and matzo in the trendy Tribeca neighbourhood, Yellen held court with executives from hedge funds, private equity firms and companies, according to two people briefed on the gathering.

She spoke about her meetings with Trump including last year's job interview about staying on for another term as Fed chair, and expressed some concern that the stimulus from tax cuts and government spending could overheat the economy, one of the sources said.

The second source said she considered inflation to be in check and unlikely to spike, so rates would stay relatively low.

The open bar and discussions with big investors ran past sunset, until the college basketball final between Villanova and Michigan tipped off on television.

Rob Citrone, head of the multi billion-dollar hedge fund firm Discovery Capital Management, was among those at the large rectangular dining table, according to the second source. Representatives for Discovery, Icahn Enterprises and for Loeb, who runs Third Point, did not comment or respond to a request.

Cashing in after years in public service is a well-trodden path for US policymakers and regulators, highlighting the demand among investors for any exclusive insights they can offer.

In the case of former Fed chiefs, who can earn an annual salary in one night and have no constraints on expressing their views provided they do not broach confidential matters, those insights could potentially move markets.

Yellen's predecessor Ben Bernanke waited just over a month after leaving the Fed in 2014 before earning some $US250,000 for a private talk in Abu Dhabi. He followed that up with similarly priced private dinners with investors in New York, at which he predicted rates would remain low for a long time.

Former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan waited only a week after stepping down before addressing a private dinner in 2006 hosted by Lehman Brothers, the investment bank whose collapse two years later sent the global financial crisis into high gear.

'AN AMAZING EVENING'

Under Yellen, who earned only slightly more than $US200,000 ($A260.290) per year as chair, the Fed finally turned the corner from its crisis-era policies of near-zero interest rates and trillions of dollars of bond-buying.

At the dinner, investors asked her repeatedly about the Fed's more than $US4 trillion in bond holdings and the pace of coming rate hikes, though Yellen was careful not to appear to speak for Powell, according to one of the people who spoke to Reuters. When asked about Trump, she said there was no pressure or interference on monetary policy from the White House.

In tapping Powell, a Republican, Trump broke with a non-partisan precedent last year in denying Yellen, a Democrat, a second four-year term as Fed chief.

Larry Hatheway, who as a former UBS official helped host Greenspan at a paid event last decade, said attendees "hope to hear an unconstrained view on things that matter related to the former job, (and) that matter for market participants."

"The biggest beneficiary is probably the speaker ... who is obviously rewarded fairly handsomely, and to some extent the organisers who are then seen in a better light by their clients," added Hatheway, who is now group head of investment solutions at GAM Investment Management, in Zurich.