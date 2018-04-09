Foreign donation ban needs changes: report

Proposed laws to ban foreign political donations will be changed in a bid to make sure charities aren't smashed with red tape.

But charities say the laws are unfixable and should be axed.

A cross-party committee released its report into the proposed laws on Monday, putting forward 15 suggested changes.

"The committee agrees in-principle to the passage of this bill, subject to the government addressing the report's 15 recommendations," the report endorsed by Labor and coalition members said.

The laws ban donations of $250 or more to all "political actors" - including parties, individual candidates and significant political campaigners - from foreign governments and state-owned enterprises.

Third-party campaigners such as charities will not be prevented from receiving foreign gifts, but won't be able to use foreign money for political spending.

The laws also set up a public register for non-party political actors and require certain not-for-profit groups to monitor small donations in real-time.

Committee chair Linda Reynolds told AAP the cross-party committee had listened to the aid sector and tried to strike a balance between transparency and not overburdening charities.

"(We want to) make it clearer so that there's no doubt, that the majority of charities who are doing what they've always done, and are not engaging in activities to change voters intentions, then they've got no change," she told AAP on Monday.

The report recommended a new "transparency register" to provide voters with the ability to readily identify who is seeking to influence their vote.

The committee heard thousands of charities were currently not complying with funding disclosure laws.

Labor's Andrew Leigh said the bill was poorly written but Labor wanted to fix it to ensure foreign money wasn't influencing Australian elections.

Australian Council for International Development chief executive Marc Purcell said the recommendations couldn't fix the underlying problems with the laws.

"The committee has tried to patch-up this broken bill, but it's beyond repair and needs to be replaced," he said.

GetUp national director Paul Oosting said the committee tried to address problems in the bill but it was too flawed.

Oxfam's Rachel Ball said "the devil is the detail" and the changes did not go far enough.

Senator Reynolds said the government had committed to working with the committee on its recommended changes.