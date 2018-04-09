News

Hungarian Socialist leaders resign on election defeat

Reuters
Reuters /

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The presidency of Hungary's main left-wing opposition party, the Socialists, tendered its resignation on Sunday after a crushing defeat by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist Fidesz, Socialist Party President Gyula Molnar said.

"We regard ourselves responsible for what happened, (and) we have acknowledged the decision of voters," he told Socialist supporters and journalists.
Orban won a third straight term in power at the election, and his party may also retain its two-thirds majority in parliament.

