Chilean wins G3 at new ParisLongchamp

Martyn Meade's British challenger Chilean has claimed victory in the first Group race at the newly refurbished and rebranded ParisLongchamp.

Following a revamp costing 140million euro ($224 million), the Parisian track opened its gates to the public on Sunday for the first time since the John Gosden-trained Golden Horn claimed the 2015 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The Group Three Prix la Force was the first feature at the new-look track which features a glass-covered grandstand building, an extended parade ring and 500 screens for watching races.

Chilean won twice from four starts as a two-year-old last season, including an impressive Listed success in the Ascendant Stakes at Haydock.

Making his first appearance since finishing sixth behind 2000 Guineas and Derby favourite Saxon Warrior in the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster, the colt raced on the speed throughout under Oisin Murphy and battled all the way to the line to emerge victorious.

"I'm thrilled with him," Meade said.

"He won in the style of a very good horse, in my view, and hopefully he's an exciting horse for the rest of the season.

"We've been thinking about the Dante (at York) and the Prix du Jockey Club and I think he's earned his place in one of those better races now."

There was further success for the British when the Ralph Beckett-trained Air Pilot won the Group Two Prix d'Harcourt.