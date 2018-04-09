Hungary Jobbik leader Vona tenders resignation after election defeat

News

Reuters
Reuters /

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's right-wing Jobbik party came a distant second in Sunday elections amid a landslide victory for the ruling Fidesz party, prompting the resignation of Jobbik's chairman Gabor Vona.

"Jobbik's goal, to win the elections and force a change in government, was not achieved," Vona told a late-night news conference. "Fidesz won. It won again."
"I hereby tender my resignation. Tomorrow afternoon Jobbik's board will plan the tasks ahead ... We would have liked for this high turnout to yield a different result, but the people decided this way."

(Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Andrew Roche)

