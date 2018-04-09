Hoffmann joins Masters roll of honour

The 16th hole at Augusta witnessed yet another hole in one on Masters Sunday thanks to Charley Hoffman.

Charley Hoffman joined the Masters roll of honour with his ace on the 16th hole.

The pin at Redbud was in its traditional Sunday position in the back left part of the green, with a welcoming slope funnelling a well-placed tee shot at the 170-yard hole down towards the target.

Hoffman did not take the well-worn path, instead bumping off the bank adjacent to the greenside bunker and into the left side of the hole, but nonetheless emulated Matt Kuchar last year and a host of others in recent times.

Holes in one at 16th hole of the Masters:

*Ross Somerville, 1934 (mashie niblick, 145 yards)

Willie Goggin, 1935 (spade mashie, 145 yards)

*Ray Billows, 1940 (8-iron, 145 yards)

*John Dawson, 1949 (4-iron, 190 yards)

Clive Clark, 1968 (2-iron, 190 yards)

Corey Pavin, 1992 (8-iron, 140 yards)

Raymond Floyd, 1996 (5-iron, 182 yards)

Padraig Harrington, 2004 (6-iron, 177 yards)

Kirk Triplett, 2004 (6-iron, 177 yards)

Trevor Immelman, 2005 (7-iron, 177 yards)

Ian Poulter, 2008 (8-iron, 169 yards)

Nathan Green, 2010 (6-iron, 176 yards)

Ryan Moore, 2010 (7-iron, 176 yards)

Bo Van Pelt, 2012 (6-iron, 202 yards)

Adam Scott, 2012 (7-iron, 202 yards)

Shane Lowry, 2016 (8-iron, 181 yards)

Davis Love III, 2016 (7-iron, 181 yards)

Louis Oosthuizen, 2016 (7-iron, 181 yards)

Matt Kuchar, 2017 (7-iron, 170 yards)

Charley Hoffman, 2018 (6-iron, 170 yards)

* - amateur