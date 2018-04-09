Los Angeles (AFP) - Carli Lloyd scored her 100th international goal as the United States trounced Mexico 6-2 in a friendly international on Sunday.

Century for Lloyd as USA thrash Mexico

The 35-year-old veteran nodded into an open goal from point-blank range to put the US women 3-2 ahead in the 34th minute at Houston's BBVA Compass Stadium.

Lloyd's century came on her 252nd appearance for the reigning world champions and made her the sixth American woman to reach 100 career international goals.

Lloyd joins record goalscorer Abby Wambach (184), Mia Hamm (158), Kristine Lilly (130), Michelle Akers (107) and Tiffeny Milbrett (100) in the century club.

"It's crazy, it's been a long journey, it's been a great journey," Lloyd said afterwards of her milestone goal.

"For me getting to 100 wasn't that big of a deal, but I guess for two seconds I'll have it be a big deal."

The US women were set on the road to Sunday's victory after Mallory Pugh netted in the third minute to put them 1-0 ahead.

Mexico then stunned the hosts with goals from Monica Ocampo and Kiana Hernandez to make it 2-1 after 24 minutes before the US women came roaring back.

Lindsey Horan made it 2-2 in the 25th minute before Lloyd's 100th handed the hosts the lead.

The Americans then extended the advantage with two goals from Alex Morgan either side of half-time before Megan Rapinoe completed the scoring with a 64th-minute strike.