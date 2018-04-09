Hungary PM Orban re-elected with strong mandate: preliminary data

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party was re-elected on Sunday for a third successive term with a strong mandate, with preliminary results showing Fidesz possibly gaining a two-thirds majority in parliament.

With 74.6 percent of votes counted, National Election Office data projected Fidesz winning 134 seats in the 199-seat parliament. Nationalist Jobbik was projected to win 26 seats, with the Socialists in third place with 20 lawmakers.



