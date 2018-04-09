Former NFL star Smith arrested for third time

Los Angeles (AFP) - Troubled former San Francisco 49ers star Aldon Smith has been arrested for the third time in two months after violating conditions of his bail, US media reported Sunday.

Smith, 28, once regarded as one of the best players in the National Football League before a series of legal and disciplinary issues blew his career off course, was detained on Friday.

The linebacker has been arrested three times this year and pleaded not guilty in March to domestic violence, assault and false imprisonment charges.

Smith is being held in custody following his arrest on Friday, with a court hearing set for Wednesday.

Smith was the seventh overall pick in the 2011 draft and played a leading role in the 49ers run to the Super Bowl in 2012.

That season remains his high point however, with three separate charges of driving under the influence since then as well as three counts of felony possession of illegal firearms.

He was released by the 49ers in 2015 after serving a nine-game suspension for violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy and his third DUI charge.

He was signed by the Oakland Raiders in 2015 but was later hit with a one-year suspension following his involvement in a hit-and-run case.

His application for reinstatement to the league in 2016 was unsuccessful, leaving him frozen out of the NFL in 2016 and 2017. He was released by the Raiders last month.