Stringer can't do old tricks against Dogs

Essendon's Jake Stringer had a mixed day in his first match against former side Western Bulldogs.

Stringer was one of the Bombers' few good players early on Sunday but faded late in a 14.20 (104) to 12.11 (83) win by the Dogs at Etihad Stadium.

The 23-year-old, pick No.5 at the 2012 draft, played 89 games for the Dogs, including their breakthrough 2016 premiership, before the relationship turned sour and he was ushered out the door at the end of last season.

He has spent more time in the midfield role he coveted since joining Essendon, and managed 16 possessions and a goal in his first outing against his old team.

"I didn't actually say 'Hey, how are you feeling about facing the Western Bulldogs?'" coach John Worsfold said of Stringer after the 21-point loss.

"I just asked him what his focus was and what his role was going to be.

"He was clear about that and in good spirits.

"I thought he did some good stuff ... he got poked in the eye and lost a fair bit of clear vision (in the second half)."

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge was the key factor in Stringer's departure from the Dogs, but he was keen to leave the past in the past.

"I think the boys have still got strong relationships with Jake ... I've always had a soft spot for him as a former player," he said.

"I always will ... he'll always be a premiership player at our club."