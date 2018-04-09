Larkin creates history, Bronte upsets Cate

Mitch Larkin created history and Bronte Campbell swam out of her sister's shadow in two Australian tales of redemption on Monday night.

Larkin has become the first swimmer to win all three backstroke gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games.

And Campbell upstaged her esteemed sister Cate to win the coveted 100m freestyle gold medal - Cate took silver.

Larkin and Bronte Campbell's glory came amid 15 more medals - four of them gold - for Australian swimmers at the Gold Coast Games on Monday night.

Australians have now won 60 medals at the pool: neatly, 20 of each colour.

Larkin's latest gold, the 200m backstroke, highlighted an Australian medal trifecta with Brad Woodward (silver) and Josh Beaver (bronze).

And it delivers the 24-year-old a slice of history - the only swimmer to win backstroke's 50m, 100m and 200m titles at the one Commonwealth Games.

"It's amazing to create history," Larkin said.

"But this means so much more. This week has been so powerful for my career ... to finally get my groove back means so much more than simply a gold medal."

Larkin's groove had been missing for nigh on three years - after ruling the roost at the 2015 world titles, he hadn't claimed another gold medal at a major meet.

Bronte Campbell, who has spent even longer in the shadow of her acclaimed sibling Cate, was shocked to claim gold in a personal best 52.27 seconds - the fourth-fastest time ever.

"I didn't know I could swim that fast, I wasn't really expecting to go that quickly," she said.

"I haven't had a PB in the 100 free for three years."

Bronte said she would now take an extended break from swimming before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"I am getting held together by sticky tape," she said.

Cate was gracious in defeat.

"If I can't get number one to my name, at least another Australian and another Campbell can have number one next to their name," Cate said.

"I couldn't be more thrilled for Bronte.

"She has had a really rough couple of years and to see her get up and do that is really inspiring."

Bronte's win means she also pinches the freestyle spot in Tuesday night's 4x100 medley relay that was expected to be Cate's, whose program has ended with three gold and one silver medal.

Bronte Campbell and Larkin were joined as Monday night Australian swim gold medallists by rising star Ariarne Titmus (800m freestyle) and para-swimmer Matthew Levy (S7 50m freestyle).