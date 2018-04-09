Didgeridoo master gives Charles a blessing

Prince Charles has been given a spiritual blessing by the world didgeridoo master during his visit to the Northern Territory.

The Prince of Wales will spend his last few days in Australia in the Northern Territory.

On a tour of the Buku-Larrnggay Mulka Arts Centre in Gove, which showcases the work of the area's indigenous people, Charles took part in a Yidaki healing ceremony, where a didgeridoo was blown close to his chest.

World-renowned didgeridoo master Djalu Gurriwiwi performed the 30-second blessing, after which Charles smiled and said: "I feel better already!"

Wearing a stone-coloured suit and brown shoes, the Prince of Wales spoke to people whose work was displayed at the centre and admired their intricate pieces.

At one point, Charles could not contain his amusement when a woman's phone rang just as he was about to shake her hand.

"Shall we see who it is?," he joked.

Earlier, Charles had been given a traditional indigenous welcome when he arrived in the NT.

Stepping off the plane he was handed a woomera - a traditional spear-throwing device - as he was greeted by aboriginal leader Galarrwuy Yunupingu.

He went on to take part in a colourful welcome ceremony where he was presented with a feather-stringed headdress, called a Malka String, and a string basket known as a Bathi.

Charles remarked how it was the furthest north he had travelled in Australia before joining a procession and watching the singing and dancing of the Rirratjingu people atop sacred Nhulun Hill.

His visit to Gove came on the penultimate day of his week-long 16th tour of Australia. Last Wednesday, he opened the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and has spent time in Brisbane, Bundaberg, Cairns and Vanuatu.

He is due to head to Darwin, before flying home on Tuesday.