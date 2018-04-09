Blake stumbles, Simbine pounces for gold

South African Akani Simbine has taken full advantage of a stumbling start from Yohan Blake to claim a shock victory in the men's 100m at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Jamaica's Yohan Blake is the clear favourite in the men's 100m final at the Commonwealth Games.

As the equal-second fastest man in history, Blake arrived on the Gold Coast as the red-hot medal favourite, carrying the hopes of his sprinting-mad homeland of Jamaica.

But it was South Africa's night as Simbine snared the gold in 10.03 seconds ahead of countryman Henricho Bruintjies (10.17).

Blake recovered well enough to claim the bronze in 10.19.

"I knew it was something I could do, it was just a matter of coming here and making sure I put the perfect race together," said the 24-year-old Simbine, who was fifth in the 100m final at the 2016 Rio Olympics, one spot behind Blake.

"This is probably my best achievement so far ... it's my first international title and for me it's a great feeling.

"It's a milestone and a stepping-stone towards world championships and the Olympics."

After becoming the first South African to win a Commonwealth 100m title, the 24-year-old Simbine paid tribute to Blake.

"Yohan is a great competitor," he said.

"If he comes out to the track he's going to give his best and I just needed to make sure I gave better."

Which he duly did, leaving Blake searching for answers.

"It was a pretty easy race for me to win because I've been feeling good," said the 2011 world champion.

"I'm a bit disappointed because I've been feeling good, I've been running good and I just didn't put the start together so I was all over the place.

"After my stumble I couldn't recover from it.

"Nothing threw me off, it was just stumbling all the way through."

Recently-retired sprint king Usain Bolt had joked that Blake should not bother returning home to Jamaica unless he brought the 100m gold medal with him.

"I got a medal so I hope he can settle for that," said Blake.

"I'm not worried. I know what I can do.

"It was just a bad race for me."

Michelle-Lee Ahye also created history in the women's 100m by winning Trinidad and Tobago's first Commonwealth Games female athletics title.

So often the bridesmaid at major events in the past, Ahye controlled Monday's race to win in 11.14 ahead of Jamaicans Christania Williams and Gayon Evans.

Six of the eight finalists came from the two Caribbean nations.

"My coach said execute first and then run your race, and I did exactly that," Ahye said.

"I just stayed calm and did what I had to do."

The other major track title on Monday went to Uganda's Stella Chesang in the women's 10,000m.

Chesang snapped a Kenyan stranglehold in the event which had dated back to 1998.

Australia Celia Sullohern smashed her personal best to finish an impressive sixth in 31 minutes 50.75 seconds.

As expected, reigning world champion Tom Walsh from New Zealand won the men's shot put with 21.41m.