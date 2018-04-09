News

Prince Edward to fly to Hobart

AAP

Prince Edward will visit Hobart as part of his Australian tour during the Commonwealth Games.

The youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II will fly to the Tasmanian capital from Victoria on Monday.

He is set to play a fundraising tennis match while in the island state, as well as head to a dinner, breakfast and several other events.

His Royal Highness arrived in Melbourne on Friday and will visit five cities while in Australia, attending 32 events in eight days.

But he will take a few days off the tour to attend the Commonwealth Games, like big brother Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

