Rocky inspires Aussie boxer's Games dream

A love of Rocky Balboa inspired Harry Garside to take up boxing - now the Melbourne youngster hopes to write his own underdog story at the Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-old will compete for a spot in the 60kg quarter-finals when he meets Namibia's Tryagain Ndevelo on Monday evening.

Already, Garside has punched above his weight, clinching a unanimous points victory over Glasgow Games flyweight bronze medallist and Ghanaian opening-ceremony flagbearer Abdul Omar in the round of 32.

Not bad for a young man who fell into the sport almost by accident.

"It's not in the family or anything like that. I think I just watched too many Rocky films when I was younger," Garside told AAP.

"I fell in love with the sport almost instantly and haven't looked back. I pretty much gave up playing all other sports and I wouldn't say gave up my childhood but I altered my childhood chasing this dream.

"I lost a lot of close friends ... it was a very lonely road at times but I'm grateful I've got a great family and a great boxing team behind me."

Garside's extensive preparation for the Gold Coast has involved him spending months away from the plumbing job that pays his bills.

Having a supportive employer has helped. So has being a good saver, particularly when he often has to dip into his own pockets to finance his career.

Mostly though, Garside is grateful for his support team led by his trainer of 11 years, Brian Levier.

"He's 75 this year and he's my best mate," Garside said.

"He's had a lot of successful fighters but he hasn't had a fighter go to an Olympics or Commonwealth Games so I really want to do him proud and bring home a gold medal and put it right around his neck."