How the Aussies fared at Games, April 8

AAP

How the Aussies fared on Sunday, April 8:

Athletics - Race Walks (Currumbin Beachfront)

Men's 20km race walk final: Dane Bird-Smith 1st, Michael Hosking 10th, Rhydian Cowley 11th

Women's 20km race walk final: Jemima Montag 1st, Beki Smith 6th, Claire Tallent - disqualified

Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)

Men's hammer throw final: Matty Denny 2nd, Jack Dalton 8th, Huw Peacock 11th.

Women's 100m heat 4: Melissa Breen 4th.

Women's T38 long jump final: Erin Cleaver 2nd, Taylor Doyle 3rd, Kailyn Joseph 5th

Men's 100m heat 7: Josh Clarke 3rd

Men's 100m heat 8: Rohan Browning

Men's 100m heat 9: Trae Williams 1st, and 4th in semi-final 1

Men's 400m round 1 heat 5: Steven Solomon 1st

Men's shot put qualifying round group B: Damien Birkinhead 1st

Men's 5000m final: Stewart McSweyn 5th, Morgan McDonald 8th, David McNeill 12th

Basketball (Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre)

Women's preliminary pool A: Australia v Canada - won 100-61

Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)

Men's preliminary pool A: Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Saint Kitts & Nevis - won 2-0

Women's preliminary pool A: Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Scotland - won 2-0

Boxing (Oxenford Studios)

Women's 69kg quarter-final 2: Kaye Scott v Itunu Oriola (Nigeria) - won

Men's 75kg round of 16: Campbell Somerville v Vikas Krishan (India) - lost

Men's 64kg round of 16: Liam Wilson v John Ume (Papua New Guinea) - won

Cycling - Track (Anna Meares Velodrome, Brisbane)

Men's 1000m time trial final: Matt Glaetzer 1st, Patrick Constable 6th, Nicholas Yallouris 10th

Women's 10km scratch race final: Amy Cure 1st, Annette Edmondson 14th, Ashlee Ankudinoff 17th

Women's keirin final: Stephanie Morton 1st, Kaarle McCullouch 2nd

Men's 40km points race final: Cameron Meyer 4th, Kelland O'Brien 8th, Leigh Howard 21st

Gymnastics - Artistic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)

Women's vault final: Emily Whitehead 3rd, Georgia Godwin 6th

Men's pommel horse final: Christopher Remkes 6th, Michael Tone 7th

Women's uneven bars final: Georgia Godwin 3rd, Georgia Rose-Brown 4th

Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

Men's preliminary pool A: Australia v Scotland - won 6-1

Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)

Mixed B2/B3 pairs section A, round 4, match 3: Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v Wales - won 18-6

Men's triples semi-final B: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Canada - won 20-5

Men's triples gold medal match: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Canada

Women's fours semi-final A: Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Canada - won 10-9

Open B6/B7/B8 triples section A, round 4, match 2: Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v Wales - won 22-12

Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)

Pool A preliminary: Australia v South Africa - won 60-38

Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)

Women's 10m air pistol final: Elena Galiabovitch 3rd, Lalita Yauhleuskaya - did not qualify

Men's 10m air rifle final: Dane Sampson 1st, Alex Hoberg 4th

Women's skeet final: Aislin Jones 6th, Laura Coles - did not qualify

Men's skeet qualification day 1: Paul Adams, James Bolding - both progress to day 2

Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)

Women's 800m freestyle heat 1: Jessica Ashwood 1st

Women's 800m freestyle heat 2: Ariarne Titmus 1st, Kiah Melverton 3rd

Women's 200m backstroke final: Emily Seebohm 3rd, Kaylee McKeown 4th, Hayley Bake 6th

Men's 100m freestyle final: Kyle Chalmers 3rd, Cameron McEvoy 4th, Jack Cartwright 6th

Women's 100m freestyle semi-final ?: Bronte Campbell ?, Shayna Jack ?, Cate Campbell ?

Men's 50m breastroke semi-final 1: James McKechnie 2nd, Liam Hunter 5th

Men's 50m breastroke semi-final 2: Jake Packard 3rd

Men's SM8 200m individual medley final: Jesse Aungles 1st, Blake Cochrane 2nd, Rohan Bright 6th

Women's S9 100m freestyle final: Lakeisha Patterson 1st, Ellie Cole 3rd, Emily Beecroft 4th

Men's 100m butterfly semi-final 1: Grant Irvine 1st, David Morgan 2nd

Women's 100m breastroke semi-final 1: Jessica Hansen 3rd

Women's 100m breastroke semi-final 2: Georgia Bohl 1st, Leiston Pickett 3rd

Women's 200m individual medley final: Blair Evans 5th, Meg Bailey 8th, Taylor McKeown - 5th in heat 2

Men's 50m backstroke final: Mitch Larkin 1st, Benjamin Treffers 2nd, Zac Incerti 3rd

Women's 50m butterfly final: Cate Campbell 1st, Holly Barratt 2nd, Madeline Groves 3rd

Men's 4x200m freestyle relay final: Australia (Kyle Chalmers, Mack Horton, Alexander Graham, Elijah Winnington) 1st

Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)

Women's team bronze medal match: Australia v Singapore - lost 3-1

Weightlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

Women's 69kg final: Pip Malone 5th (kg snatch, kg clean & jerk, kg total)

Men's 94kg final: Simplice Ribouem - withdrew in advance

Women's 75kg final: Stephanie Davies 5th (87kg snatch, 110kg clean & jerk, 197kg total)

