Kookaburras continue hot Games start

A first-quarter blitz has fired the Kookaburras to a 6-1 pool win over Scotland and continued their impressive start to the Commonwealth Games.

The gold medal favourites found the net four times in a whirlwind opening period on Sunday - including twice in seven seconds - to set up a comprehensive victory that included six different scorers.

In an ominous sign for rival nations, Aran Zalewski and Jake Whetton stunned Scotland with quickfire goals in third minute, before Daniel Beale and Dylan Wotherspoon doubled the lead by quarter-time.

Flynn Ogilvie's long-range effort gave them a commanding 5-0 lead early in the second, but the 23rd-ranked Scotland managed to stem the flow and even got one back through Robert Harwood.

However any chance of an unlikely comeback ended on Aaron Kleinschmidt's clinical turn and finish midway through the third, before Australia held firm for back-to-back victories.

Forward Tom Craig bemoaned a lack of killer instinct in the second half and insisted there was plenty more to come out of the side for the back end of the tournament.

"It was the inverse of yesterday (against South Africa). Last night we started a bit slow and came home at the end, and tonight we started strongly and let up a little bit towards the end," he said.

"Once we put together 60 minutes, everyone will be happy. It's a long way to go until we find our best."

The undefeated Kookaburras next meet Canada on Tuesday.