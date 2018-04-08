Peaty's note to self: lighten up or you're finished

Gold Coast, Australia, April 8, 2018 (AFP) - - Adam Peaty fears he won't remain as Olympic champion in the 100m breaststroke unless he learns to become less stressed out about his swimming.

The machine-like Englishman has proved indestructible in the 50m and 100m in recent years underlined that dominance again on Sunday by powering into the Commonwealth Games final for the one-lap race.

But such is his obsession with improving his swimming, Peaty said he was disappointed with his performance despite defending his 100m title on Saturday.

He looked more relaxed as he churned to a Games record 26.49sec in his 50m semi-final.

"The 100 wasn't what I wanted it to be because I've been going out there with expectation, going out there with that pressure on myself," said the 23-year-old.

"Tonight was the first night where I really actually enjoyed swimming the race and I was completely relaxed before it."

Peaty believes that will be the key for him as he looks forward to defending his Olympic title in Tokyo in two years.

"I'm glad I came here because I've learnt so much over these last few days than I've learnt these last two years," he said, admitting that he had given himself a stern talking to.

"Really it was a lot of speaking to myself, it was a reality check because if I go through these next two years as focused and as serious as I am I won't be the Olympic champion.

"But if I'm relaxed and do what I did in the last four years that made me successful then hopefully I will retain that title and that's a massive learning curve for me," added Peaty.

"You don't get many fairytales in swimming, or in sport, and so far it's been a fairytale -- four years undefeated. Yes I've got that crown now but I'm not looking into performance any more on the 100m.

"At the moment I'm saying how can I make myself as happy as possible -- then the performance will come."

Peaty's main opposition in Monday's 50m final is expected to come from South Africa's former world record holder Cameron van der Burgh.

"I'm not bothered about the race tomorrow -- I'm bothered about enjoying it," insisted Peaty.

"If it's a silver, it's a silver and if it's a gold, it's a gold.

"I'm changing my mentality now. I've learnt a lot these past 24 hours about what I actually want out of this sport and that's to enjoy it and be Olympic champion in two years."

