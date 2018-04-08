Aussie men win gold in 4x200m relay

Australia has won the gold medal in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Australian quartet of Alex Graham, Kyle Chalmers, Elijah Winnington and Mack Horton triumphed in Sunday night's final ahead of England and Scotland.

Chalmers now has three gold and one silver medal at the Gold Coast Games following victories in the 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay and his dead-heat for second in the 100m freestyle earlier on Sunday night.

And the victory continues Australia's domination of the relay races at the Gold Coast Games - the host nation has claimed gold in all four so far.

In Sunday night's medal race, Graham gave Australia a flying start and held the lead after his opening leg.

The locals were never challenged thereafter to give Australia's swim team 16 gold medals at the Games.