Diamonds shine against South Africa

Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander wasn't overly happy with her side's performance despite a crushing 60-38 win over South Africa at the Commonwealth Games.

The Diamonds joined Jamaica on top of Pool A after three games, but Alexander said there's still things to work on ahead of Monday's next match against Fiji.

"I think we need to improve our transition out of defence; it was a bit all over the shop tonight really," Alexander said.

"I thought South Africa set up some nice traps for us and we played into those, and we've just got to be smarter."

There were ugly scenes late in the match when Australian substitute Steph Wood copped a stray elbow from a South African defender and began bleeding profusely from the nose, however Alexander says there will be no serious repercussions.

That may not be the case though for South African wing defence Precious Mthembu, who was taken off in a wheelchair only seconds into the third quarter with what appeared to be a leg injury.

She was writhing in pain as she went off, and South African coach Norma Plummer said it could be an ACL injury, but Mthembu will be taken for scans in the morning.

Plummer said it capped off a tragic few days for Mthembu, whose brother died earlier this week.

In the day's other results, Malawi pulled off a huge upset by stunning New Zealand 57-53.

Malawi coach Whyte Mulilima said his side has made the whole country happy.

""We have beaten the untouchables. We can walk tall now," he said.

"Everybody will be shocked back home. They never expected us to win.

"God gave me the strength and the wisdom to beat New Zealand. So I'm thankful to God, thankful to the players and to all the crowd for their support."

Elsewhere, Jamaica beat Northern Ireland and England had a win over Uganda.