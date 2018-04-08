Glaetzer ready to deal with the pressure

If Matthew Glaetzer ever says he's just taking things one day at a time, you'll know he's lost his mind.

Matt Glaetzer celebrates after winning gold at the men's 1000m time trial at the Commonwealth Games.

The Australian track cycling star has promised to be "real" and not talk in cliches and riddles as he prepares to bear the burden of expectation at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

World sprint champion Glaetzer, 25, earned widespread praise for owning his embarrassing tactical mistake on Saturday, which saw him ousted from his pet event at the Commonwealth Games in the round of 16 by the slowest qualifier.

He was a shattered man but in the same circumstances, an AFL or NRL player might have clammed up and stewed on it for weeks.

If anything, the footage of his teary-eyed and brutally honest interview enhanced his reputation - possibly as much as his bounce-back victory did in the 1000m time trial the very next day.

"To be honest, I think it's healthy to say it how it is," Glaetzer said.

"We're so good as athletes at saying the cliches and putting up a front most of the time.

"I just want to be real.

"I was clearly gutted, and if I said that I wasn't I'd be lying.

"I'm not a liar. I wear my heart on my sleeve. If you read my face, that's how I'm feeling."

Glaetzer said he had purposely tried to be more bold with the media - a strategy to get himself ready for the inevitable extra attention he will attract ahead of Tokyo.

"It's really interesting because in the past, I haven't been good at dealing with the pressure," he said.

"I've been a little more positive and forthright in what I declare because I know people are going to be declaring that on me come the Olympics.

"It's not easy dealing with the expectation, but I'm just putting it on myself at the moment to then be ready for it when the time comes."

Glaetzer said he would love to be sunning himself on the Gold Coast's famous beaches for the rest of the Games but will instead hop on a plane to Japan, where he will ride on the pro keirin circuit for six months.

"That's a new one for me and my next adventure," he said.