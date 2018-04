Australia's Mitch Larkin has won the gold medal in the men's 50m backstroke at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Larkin's triumph came in an Australian medal trifecta - Ben Treffers won silver and Zac Incerti took the bronze in Sunday night's final.

The win delivers Larkin a second gold medal of the Gold Coast Games following his success in the 100m backstroke.

The 24-year-old Queenslander won on Sunday night in a time of 24.68 seconds with Treffers clocking 24.84 and Incerti 25.06.