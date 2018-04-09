Seebohm lashes media for 'downgrading' silver medal

It may be a home Commonwealth Games, but Australia's Emily Seebohm is not exactly feeling the love.

The world champion has blamed the Australian media for being down on confidence after being relegated to 200m backstroke bronze on the Gold Coast on Sunday night.

Kylie Masse clocked a new Games record (two minutes, 05.98 seconds) to claim gold ahead of fellow Canadian Taylor Ruck with Seebohm clinching bronze from lane two.

At her third Games, Seebohm took her overall tally to a remarkable 13 medals.

It was the second time in as many days the Canucks had relegated Seebohm to a minor medal on her home turf.

World record holder Masse held out Seebohm by 0.03 of a second to claim an absorbing 100m backstroke final on Saturday night, also in a Games record.

Seebohm said she was proud of her results to date - but reckoned the Australian media didn't feel the same way.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Seebohm famously blamed a social media fixation for missing out on 100m backstroke gold.

The media itself was in her sights after a surprise 200m bronze.

"After the 100m yesterday I felt happy with it but I felt media-wise it was a bigger deal that I didn't get gold, that it wasn't an achievement to win silver," she said.

"For me it was like downgrading my achievement. I felt lacking in confidence, like silver wasn't good enough but I know I did the best race I could."

Seebohm, 25, was Australia's headline act at the 2017 world titles in Budapest, winning the Dolphins' solitary gold (200m backstroke) as they drifted to a lowly eighth on the medal table.

But on the Gold Coast, Seebohm has been reduced to a support role.

The 12-year Dolphins team veteran claimed her Gold Coast results would only motivate her with one eye already on August's Pan Pacs in Tokyo.

"I knew it was going to be really tough here but it is good to practice against the best in the world all the time because that will make me a better racer," she said.

Seebohm's current Games haul is five gold, four silver and four bronze, with the 50m backstroke and 4x100m medley relay still to come on the Gold Coast.