Victory clinch crucial win in penultimate A-League round

Perth, Australia, April 8, 2018 (AFP) - - Melbourne Victory waited until the dying minutes to secure a prized home final with a 2-1 win over a plucky Wellington on Sunday in the penultimate round of A-League action.

The Victory needed a win against the struggling Phoenix to be assured of a top-four berth and the resulting home fixture in the first week of finals.

However, an own goal by Leigh Broxham in the 23rd minute meant they trailed the New Zealand side for an hour and a Victory win looked a forlorn hope when they were behind heading into the final 10 minutes.

The Phoenix had squandered chances to double their lead but still looked to be doing enough to hang on for an upset win.

However, the decision by Victory coach Kevin Muscat to bring on Kenny Athiu at the expense of prolific striker Besart Berisha in the 72nd minute proved to be an inspired one.

Athiu won a penalty which Leroy George converted in the 83rd minute and that sparked the Victory, who surged forward relentlessly in the dying minutes.

It was again Athiu who was the hero just four minutes later, heading in a perfectly weighted James Troisi cross to steal the three points for the Victory.

Victory could still finish third if they can upset ladder leader and defending champions Sydney in the final round and Wellington beat third-placed Melbourne City, who defeated the Central Coast Mariners 1-0 on Saturday.

Sydney had already secured the minor premiership and beat Adelaide United 3-0 on Sunday to end the latter's hope of a top-four finish, with Brazilian striker Bobo scoring a double in the 59th and 65th minutes to set a new record for most goals in an A-League season with 26.

Newcastle are certain to finish second despite a shock 2-0 home loss to Perth on Friday.

That result set up a final-round battle for sixth spot and the last finals berth, with Western Sydney holding that position after a 3-0 win over Brisbane on Saturday.

However, if the Wanderers don't beat Adelaide next weekend, the winner of the clash between Brisbane and Perth would snatch sixth.

If the Wanderers lose, a draw would be enough to get Brisbane into the finals, but Glory would still need to win to sneak in.

