Russian lawmaker calls reports of Syria gas attack bogus

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The chairman of the international affairs committee of Russia's upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, said on Sunday that reports of a gas attack in Syria were bogus and convenient news for Washington.

"This is yet another bogus claim by 'fakemakers' and there is a banally obvious reason for it: to undermine the exit of Jaish al-Islam rebels from Douma and impede the offensive by Syrian government forces," Kosachev wrote on his social media page.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Larry King)

