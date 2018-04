Australian track cyclist Stephanie Morton has snared her third gold medal of the Commonwealth Games after taking out the keirin.

Morton powered to victory in 10.886 seconds at the Anna Meares Velodrome on Sunday night, finishing just ahead of teammate Kaarle McCulloch.

It further bolsters the 27-year-old's Gold Coast medal haul, having also won gold in the team and individual sprints, and silver in the 500m time trial.