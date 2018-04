Amy Cure has won Australia's ninth track cycling Commonwealth gold, the Tasmanian prevailing in a perfectly executed 10km scratch race.

Cure benefited from teammates Ashlee Ankudinoff and Annette Edmondson in the final few laps, edging ahead of Scottish pair Katie Archibald and Neah Evans on the final lap.

It is Cure's second gold, following her opening night team pursuit title on Thursday.