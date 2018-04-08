A snapshot of Commonwealth Games action

THE SPEED: With Usain Bolt's simple advice "You've got to win", Jamaican Yohan Blake qualified fastest for the 100m final with a scintillating 10.06 seconds, declaring he had more in the tank and "anything is possible."

THE UPSET: Malawi have pulled off one of the biggest shocks in Commonwealth Games history, beating New Zealand 57-52 in their pool match.

THE DOMINATION: Walkers Dane Bird-Smith and Jemima Montag won their 20km race walks, stretching Australia's dominance of Commonwealth Games walks to 13 golds from the past 15 men's and women's events since the 1994 Games.

THE JUBILATION: PNG weightlifter Steve Kari hugged and lifted everyone in sight when he won his country's fifth ever games gold, while his vanquished Canadian rival Boady Santavi was backstage kicking chairs.

THE SECOND COMING: Australian shooter Dane Sampson had already had a taste of victory at the Belmont Shooting Complex long before winning gold on Sunday. His mother Robyn was pregnant with him when she - or "we" as Sampson puts it - won the Queensland state championships there in 1986.

THE FIGHTING MP: Member of parliament and mother of three, India's 'Magnificent Mary' Kom is into the boxing semi-finals at age 35. A five-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist, Kom had a crushing quarter-final victory over Scotland's Megan Gordon.