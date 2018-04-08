Opals cruise as Canada struggle at Games

It's hard not to feel a little sorry for Canada's women's basketball coach Steve Baur.

Baur's team was on the wrong end of a 100-61 Commonwealth Games thumping by Australia on Sunday night, the Opals ruthless early before cruising to victory.

Ranked No.5 in the world, just one rung below Australia, Canada were supposed to be the Opals' toughest opponent at the Games.

Sunday's game was meant to be a preview of the likely gold medal clash.

But this was more mismatch than match-up, the contest as good as over after one quarter, by which time Australia had surged to a 28-7 lead.

Canada hit just two shots from the field in the opening 10 minutes.

It was a sign of how bad things had been during that opening stanza that commentators were praising their efforts to come back and restrict Australia to a 50-20 advantage at halftime.

But this team is a mere shadow of the real Canadian national side.

While Australia are being powered by one of the best women's basketballers in the world in Liz Cambage - who led all scorers with 23 points - Canada are bereft of their best talent.

Just two members of Baur's Commonwealth Games squad were in the Canadian team which won last year's Women's AmeriCup in Argentina.

Canada have the talent to justify their high seeding. It's just that most of that talent is not in Australia.

The Opals meanwhile are cruising towards the semi-finals, and wind up their preliminary commitments with Monday's game against England, who went down to Canada by 26 points on Friday.