Pottharst sorry for 'human lamington' quip

Olympic gold medallist Kerri Pottharst says she didn't mean to cause offence after labelling Caribbean beach volleyballers "human lamingtons" during a Commonwealth Games broadcast.

Pottharst was commentating on the Seven Network during Australian pair Damien Schumann and Chris McHugh's win over St Kitts and Nevis duo St Clair Hodge and Shawn Seabrookes on Sunday.

During the match the Sydney 2000 Olympic champion said the St Kitts players resembled "human lamingtons" with the sand stuck to their sweaty bodies.

Her comment lit up social media with one person saying Pottharst should be taken off air and another labelling the commentary "appalling".

Pottharst has since apologised.

"I made a comment I unreservedly apologise for and sincerely regret," she said.

"It was 100 per cent not meant to offend."

In February former aerial skiing champion Jacqui Cooper said Chinese competitors "look the same" during Seven's coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Cooper later said her remarks were about the competitors' style and technique, not their physical appearance.