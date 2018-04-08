Tall Ferns top pool after three big wins

The New Zealand women's basketballers have posted a third big win to top their pool and move through to the knockout stages in the Commonwealth Games.

The Tall Ferns outgunned India 90-55 in Cairns on Sunday evening, which came after similar scorelines against Malaysia and Jamaica.

Micaela Cocks topscored with 21 points while Antonia Edmonson chimed in with 12 and Charlisse Leger-Walker and Chevannah Paalvast had 10 apiece.

The Kiwis kept India scoreless for long periods, led 31-12 after the first quarter and 54-22 at halftime.

They topped their pool of four and will play the bottom team from the other pool, likely to be Mozambique, in the qualifying finals.

The winner of that goes through to the semi-final.