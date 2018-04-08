Marriage proposal is slam-dunk at Commonwealth Games

Gold Coast, Australia, April 8, 2018 (AFP) - - An English basketball player stunned his girlfriend by proposing on-court at the Commonwealth Games -- but happily, she accepted.

Jamell Anderson lured Georgia Jones, who plays for England's women's team, to the centre of the court on Australia's Gold Coast with the help of team-mates.

He then surprised her by getting down on one knee, producing an engagement ring and popping the question.

"I had absolutely no idea," Jones, 28, said. "He told me I was just getting a picture taken."

"I'm just in shock," a tearful Jones added, struggling to articulate her emotions.

"I'm pretty speechless myself and I knew it was happening," said husband-to-be Anderson, 27.

"It's been on my mind for a while. So now I can just play basketball."

Anderson said his team-mates made for perfect foils to help get Jones onto the court, ostensibly for a celebratory picture after the English men reached the quarter-finals in front of the watching women's team.

"They initiated the plan really well, so that went perfectly," he said.

England's men beat Cameroon 81-54 to go into the last eight.

