Games bosses look to address medal gap

Caps on team numbers and stricter qualification criteria are among measures Commonwealth Games bosses are looking at introducing to try to narrow the massive gap between power nations Australia and England and the rest.

The Commonwealth Games Federation admits it's a fine balancing act to achieve its emphasis on inclusion and opportunity while also maintaining the credibility of the event and ensuring the best possible performances and athletes.

"We don't want to dilute great performances and great performers. It's about getting that balance right," CGF chief executive David Grevemberg said.

"But one shape doesn't fit all, not every sport is created equally within the Commonwealth, some are more developed than others.

"We have debated and deliberated on this as a movement for the past three years.

"Do we have enough countries winning medals? Maybe what we'll say in wrestling for example is that each country can only enter one athlete, or in swimming, you can only enter two athletes.

"That's something we need to work with - that distribution of medals."

Midway though the fourth day of competition on the Gold Coast, Australia had 23 gold medals, England was second on the table with 17, while Canada was a long way back in third on six.

Australia and England have won more gold medals between them than the other 69 nations at the Games put together.

And in team sports, the big guns are handing out massive mismatches.

Australia's netballers beat Northern Ireland 94-26, New Zealand beat debutantes Ghana 12-0 in women's hockey and Australia's women's basketballers thrashed Mozambique 113-53.

The CGF has begun a transition from open entry for teams to a stricter selection sport-based criteria and has capped the number of athletes at 4500 for each Games.

Team sports, weightlifting and para events used Commonwealth rankings and selection criteria for the first time at the Gold Coast Games.

Grevemberg says the ultimate aim is to have sport-specific criteria across the board.

"That will drive greater certainty in the overall process and up the credibility and legitimacy of the event," he said.

"But you can only do it one Games at a time. Change is hard sometimes, you don't want to move too fast too soon."

While Australia and England have dominated the early days of the Games, largely through swimming and cycling, Grevemberg sees a shift coming with the athletics starting on Sunday as the African and Caribbean countries come into their own.