Magnificent Mary lighting up Games boxing

Politician, mother of three and Commonwealth Games boxing semi-finalist at age 35, India's 'Magnificent Mary' continues to live up to her nickname.

A five-time world champion and bronze medallist at the London Olympics, Mary Kom is poised to add to her glittering CV with Commonwealth gold after winning through to the final four in the 48kg division.

A genuine celebrity in her home country - she was the subject of an award-winning Bollywood film in 2014 - Kom has flown under the radar on the Gold Coast.

But anyone on hand to witness her crushing quarter-final triumph over Scotland's Megan Gordon on Sunday would have left convinced of her star power.

The 18-year-old Gordon was thoroughly outmatched - perhaps unsurprising considering she wasn't even born when Kom first laced up her gloves.

Kom's longevity is all the more remarkable considering she has balanced it with having three children and being a member of India's parliament.

"It's God's grace," she told AAP.

"God has given me a lot of strength. I thank God (for) giving me such good health so I can continue to fight."

Having the ability to outsmart her less experienced opponents has also helped.

Kom's first world title came all the way back in 2002, giving her plenty of time to figure out how to keep up with the youngsters.

"I have many skills, many tricks," she said.

"I have already fought many competitions so I have learned a lot of things.

"The entire country is supporting me ... that's why I'm still here and competing and winning more medals."