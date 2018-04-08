Los Angeles (AFP) - Floyd Mayweather says if he fights again it will be in a mixed martial arts bout but added he's not focused on getting in the ring again with Conor McGregor.

Mayweather says Al Haymon is against a UFC fight

"McGregor has other things to deal with," Mayweather said Saturday.

Mayweather told Showtime sports that if he comes out of retirement it would be against the wishes of his trusted adviser Al Haymon. He added it would have to be for the right amount of money and at the 145 pound division in UFC.

"It is possible I do come back, but if I do come back, it has to be in the Octagon," said Mayweather, who has never fought in the UFC before.

"I spoke with my team, I spoke with (adviser) Al Haymon. Al Haymon says no.

"If I do come back, Showtime and CBS have to be involved."

Mayweather, who has often used a retirement ruse as a way to sell tickets to his title fights, said people should know he is not serious when he says this will be his last time in the ring.

"Retirement has been great, but as you know and everyone knows, I go into retirement and I come back," he said.

Mayweather did not give any details about who he might seek to fight.

"I can do whatever I want, when I want to, and how I want to," he said.

McGregor crossed over to boxing in August and Mayweather knocked him out in the 10th round of the second-highest grossing fight in history.

Mixed martial arts star McGregor was arraigned Friday on charges including felony criminal mischief and assault, following a melee outside at a UFC sponsored media event in New York City that left fighters injured and a bus window smashed.