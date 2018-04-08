Cleaver wins silver in T38 long jump

Erin Cleaver is 18 and already has a world championships silver medal and Olympics bronze.

But the para-long jumper rates her Gold Coast Commonwealth Games T38 silver as more satisfying than both.

"Amazing," Cleaver said.

"Much better than last year in London, just because the home crowd made it extremely loud and everyone was cheering for us.

"It tops everything I've had.

"I was just thinking 'oh crap', because I've never had a crowd cheering for me.

"In Rio it was all for the Brazilians and this time it's all for you."

Cleaver, who is in her last year of school at Tamworth and plans to study occupational therapy at university, leapt a best of 4.36m while compatriot and Rio silver medallist Taylor Doyle took bronze with 4.22m.

"I was trying to get to 4.50s but in saying that I got a medal out of it so I can't be any happier," Doyle said.

Welsh hot favourite Olivia Breen pulled off a Games-record 4.86m in her final jump for gold.