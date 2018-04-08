Snapshot of round three in the AFL

WHAT HAPPENED IN ROUND THREE AFL ACTION

THEY SAID IT: "One needs to be really careful not to conflate shrugging a tackle with concussion, especially if you're using alternative facts to support your argument. The idea that Joel's had 10 concussions is just wrong. The number is three." Geelong coach Chris Scott fires back at Hawthorn counterpart Alastair Clarkson over Cats captain Joel Selwood.

STATS THAT MATTER: When Melbourne beat North Melbourne late in the 2006 season, it was Nathan Jones' fourth senior game. The Melbourne co-captain played his 242nd game on Saturday as the Demons broke their 17-game, 12-year losing streak against the Kangaroos.

MAN OF THE ROUND: Sydney spearhead Lance Franklin continued his outstanding start to the season with another big game in the win over GWS.

KEY MOMENT: Port Adelaide would have been having flashbacks to last year's excruciating extra-time elimination final loss to West Coast, with Brisbane also kicking to the river end at Adelaide Oval and only trailling by five points in the dying moments. But marks to Jared Polec and Dougal Howards in defence saved the win.

TALKING POINT: St Kilda worked hard against Adelaide, but the Crows predictably took control and the Saints are struggling badly with a 0-3 start.

TRIBUNAL WATCH: Star Fremantle ruckman Aaron Sandilands was booked for his off-the-ball hit on Jarryd Lyons. Docker Mitch Crowden also felled Aaron Hall away from the ball and will come under video review. Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom escaped with a fine for his sling tackle on Zac Fisher.

KEY INJURIES: Gary Ablett (Geel, hamstring), Cameron Guthrie (Geel, ankle), Nackia Cockatoo (Geel, knee), Liam Ryan (WC, ankle), Dion Prestia (Rich, glute) Robbie Tarrant (NM, hamstring soreness) Caleb Marchbank (Carl, ankle) Pearce Hanley (GC, shoulder) Rory Lobb (GWS, knee) Jack Steven (StK, ankle)

WHAT'S NEXT: Can Collingwood upset the Crows on Friday night at Adelaide Oval? GWS host Fremantle and Hawthorn take on Melbourne in round-four highlights.