Blake the fastest qualifier for 100 final

Jamaican flyer Yohan Blake has declared himself ready to deliver something special in Monday's Commonwealth Games 100m final.

The 2011 world champion looked to have plenty in reserve as he clocked the fastest semi-final time of 10.06 seconds.

Blake, 28, is equal second on the 100m alltime list with a PB of 9.69 set in 2012 and is a red-hot chance to again break the 10-second barrier

"I came out here and I feel good," said Blake, who is one of the headline acts of the Games.

" I just want to continue and tomorrow I'll just go out there and do the job.

"There is a lot more in the tank.

"I feel good and I love to race on Australian soil because not many people can do it.

"But 10.06 was comfortable and anything is possible."

Australian Rohan Browning was desperately unlucky to miss a berth in the final, finishing third in his semi behind Henricho Bruintjies.

Both men were clocked at 10.26, with the times having to be extended to thousandths of a second before the South African was declared to have crossed the line ahead of Browning.

"It's a bit stiff but it's the nature of the beast," said the 20-year-old.

"It's the fractions of a second that differentiate the finalists from the semi-finalists and the great from the good.

"I'm still very much in a nascent stage of my career.

"It sucks eggs not to make the final but you've got to get up and get over it."

Fellow Australian Trae Williams was fourth behind Blake in the first of three semis in 10.28, well shy of the 10.10 he clocked in the national trials at Carrara Stadium back in February.

"The first 60 metres felt like I was out with them but I just didn't have the legs to finish the last 40 off," said Williams.

"It's good experience I guess but I really wanted to make that final."

Australian record holder Melissa Breen was eliminated in the semis of the women's 100m with a time of 11.76.

England's Asha Philip led the qualifiers with 11.21, ahead of Jamaican Christania Williams (11.22) and Michelle-Lee Ahye from Trinidad and Tobago (11.25)..