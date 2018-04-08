McCulloch heavily invested in Games gold

Kaarle McCulloch went to extreme lengths and spent her life's savings on a second coming after injury stole away what should have been the prime of her career.

Kaarle McCulloch spent her life savings preparing for her Commonwealth Games track cycling gold.

The sprint cyclist invested "about 30 grand" on nutritionists, massage therapists and sports psychologists after losing her AIS scholarship.

She also adopted some fairly intense stress management training, including having her head held underwater as a way to practice managing physical and mental stress.

McCulloch was a 2010 time trial Commonwealth silver medallist behind Anna Meares and won Olympic bronze with her in the 2012 team sprint.

But injury ruled her out of the 2014 Games and she was an unlucky omission from Rio's 2016 Olympics in the midst of her return.

Individual Commonwealth gold now in her kit bag, the rejuvenated and emboldened sprint cyclist says she's a 30-year-old that feels like she's 21.

"In 2014 I turned up to the track, did the warm up and burst into tears - I was sick of riding in pain and said this is it," she said of her flirtations with retirement four years ago.

"I got it diagnosed as a back problem, took three months off and at the 2015 nationals I bloody won and knew I had to keep going.

"I did anything and everything to give it one last crack ... this (time trial win) has been 12 years coming," she said.

McCulloch produced the feel-good moment of the track meet so far at Anna Meares Velodrome to beat good mate Stephanie Morton by 0.036 seconds and win gold on Saturday night.

But for someone who plays RollerCoaster Tycoon on the Ipad in her down time, that sort of time management is second nature to a self-confessed "strict" personality.

She managed to let herself go just a little while singing the anthem and along with Morton will gun for a third Games gold on Sunday night after the pair won the team sprint on Thursday.

After that attention switches to Tokyo's 2020 Olympics.

"I was sitting in the stands in Rio thinking 'I should be there, I want to be there' - let's see what we can do in Tokyo," she said.

"We are pushing each other every day in training so that when we get to the Olympics, we want to race each other for the gold medal.

"We're dead serious about that."