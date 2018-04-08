Games spectators urged to share themselves

Commonwealth Games spectators are being asked to share the love, and their money, across the Gold Coast amid complaints local businesses are missing out.

Games organising committee chairman Peter Beattie says while crowds have been good on the first four days of competition, it seems many are not exploring beyond the venues before and after.

"I encourage people to share themselves across the Gold Coast," Mr Beattie said.

"People are in restaurants, the issue is it's probably not being shared universally."

Several businesses have complained about a lack of trade during the first week of the Games, saying they're yet to see the benefits they expected from the influx of visitors to the Coast.

"It's been quiet, it's been so quiet, we had a couple of lunch rushes throughout the week but today has been super dead. I've had to send staff home and cut so many hours," Tap and Grind coffee shop owner Vanessa Rubini told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"We backed ourselves up with so much extra stock as well, it's pretty disappointing."

A campaign to dissuade locals and spectators from using their cars during the Games has worked with Mr Beattie saying 61,000 people had used trains in southeast Queensland on Saturday alone.

Many locals are believed to have fled the city ahead of the Games due to fears over heavy traffic and other problems but Mr Beattie said now was the time to come back and enjoy the event before it was over.

"If you're in Brisbane and you're worried, come down, there's plenty of space," he said.

"If you left because you were worried about it, you made a mistake - come back."