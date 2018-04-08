Games Disko king revels in integration

A Disko on the Gold Coast is nothing new but for Tim Disken, getting the chance to sing the national anthem with 10,000 countrymen certainly was.

Disken, or Disko to his friends, is Australia's only para gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games so far, winning two titles in the pool in the integrated para and able bodied program.

After his S9100m freestyle success on Friday, he led an Australian trifecta in the SB8100m breaststroke on Saturday night and then led the biggest crowd he's ever swum in front of in a rousing version of Advance Australia Fair.

"To go 1-2-3 on home soil with that crowd last night is something I can't put into words," Disken said on Sunday.

"It's amazing having that crowd last night, singing the national anthem with 10,000 people is something I'll never forget."

Disken, 21, took up swimming to help with his cerebral palsy as a young child and has gone on to a celebrated career in the pool - winning paralympic gold and silver in Rio in 2016.

Following his Rio feats, the Glenallen School in Glen Waverley in Melbourne named its pool after their former student.

He's now based at the AIS in Canberra and the recognition and support he's received as a result of the Commonwealth Games' fully integrated and extended para program has inspired him to strive for more honours.

"Having the para and able-bodied in the one team is cohesive and really exciting," he said.

"It's really uplifting to have the recognition for all my hard work over the last couple of days.

"It's really inspiring me to go back and perform as well as I can and better myself as an athlete as well as a person."