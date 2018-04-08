Aussie boxer Scott through to Games semis

Australian veteran Kaye Scott is on track for boxing gold at the Commonwealth Games after winning through to the semi-finals of the 69kg division.

Scott earlier won by unanimous decision against Nigeria's Itunu Oriola, dusting off the cobwebs at Gold Coast's Oxenford Studios in her first competitive fight in close to six months.

The 33-year-old Sydneysider copped some heavy blows on Sunday but proved too experienced for her 18-year-old opponent.

"There were a little bit of nerves there," she said.

"I'm just glad we had a big battle in there and I was able to come out on top."

The result means Scott is guaranteed to at least take home a bronze medal.

Queensland youngster Taylah Robertson, whose first bout is on Friday, also secured bronze when she scored a bye in the seven-strong 51kg division.

A quarter-finalist at the Glasgow Games in 2014 and silver medallist at the 2016 world championships, Scott will face Welsh youngster Rosie Eccles on Wednesday night.

While she is eying gold, men's 75kg hope Campbell Somerville's campaign is over after losing to Indian Vikas Krishan in the round of 16.

Somerville's unorthodox style earned him a third-round stop in his opening bout but he struggled to land a blow against the Rio Olympics quarter-finalist.

"I'm sort of speechless at the moment," a crushed Somerville told AAP.

"I've just fought a two-time Olympian. I'll take a lot from that.

"I just got a bit carried away at times. I probably should have picked my punches a bit more instead of just trying to unload."

Queensland's Liam Wilson fared better, beating Papua New Guinea's John Ume by unanimous decision to win through to the 64kg quarter-finals.