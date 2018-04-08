Women's fours into lawn bowls final

Australia will have a shot at a women's fours gold medal after the home side snuck past Canada in a thrilling lawn bowls semi-final at the Commonwealth Games.

The match was a nail-biter all the way but Australian quartet Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Rebecca van Asch and Natasha Scott prevailed 10-9.

It was their third straight close result after they won two matches against Malaysia on Saturday by a combined margin of three points.

Twenty seven-year-old Scott says she has some grey hairs from the stress of the past 36 hours but the main thing is they are still alive to contest the final against South Africa on Monday.

"They're a solid side, they're the reigning champions, they're going to be tough out there," she said.

"Fingers crossed it doesn't come down to the last end, last bowl this time."

Scott also pinpointed South African skip Elma Davis as key to the opposition.

"I think they all are, but the skipper, she's been around a while," Scott said.

"She's got every shot in the book so we just have to be aware of all that; they're solid and they combine well."

Canada will face Malta in the bronze medal match on Monday after they lost to the South Africans 14-8.