Coe urges Gold Coast to bid for worlds

First the Commonwealth, then the world.

That's the path being encouraged for the Gold Coast by International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Sebastian Coe.

The two-time Olympic 1500m gold medallist says he's had preliminary discussions with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urging the state to consider a bid to host the world athletics championships.

As the track and field program at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games got underway on Sunday, Coe said he'd love the championships to one day be held in the city.

"I actually had a conversation with the premier last night over supper about the thought of the Coast being a venue for our future events," he said.

"This is the way I want the new process to start taking place ... we have to be far more strategic about where we grow the sport and where we take it."

With Doha in Qatar hosting the next world titles in 2019 and the United States city of Eugene the host of the 2021 championships, Coe said the 2023 host is certain to be a European location.

That means the soonest the Gold Coast could host a championships would be 2025.

Australia has never hosted the IAAF world championships with Brisbane bids for the 2009 and 2011 titles falling short.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie, who led the 2011 Brisbane bid as Queensland premier, encouraged the Gold Coast to use the Games experience as a springboard to hosting future events.

"Bidding for a world athletics title is a good way to follow this up," he said.

"I really think that fits perfectly into Queensland ... we will talk a bit further about that."